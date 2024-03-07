CEF Group, an energy solutions company, has launched a waste processing plant in Srinagar that will remove waste from Dal Lake. This project is part of a collaboration between the JK Lake and Waterways Authority and NAFED, with CEF Group as the technical and financial partner of the latter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi e-inaugurated this project along with others, collectively worth ₹30,500 crore for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The new plant will be converting 70,000 tonnes of lake waste, particularly weeds and lilies, into 24,000 tonnes of organic manure and allied products annually.

Step towards sustainability

Quoting Bashir Bhatt, Vice Chairman of J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority, a media statement said: “Today is a monumental day for Jammu and Kashmir. We’re turning local waste into high-quality organic fertilizer, promoting sustainability, creating jobs, and enhancing the beauty of Dal Lake. It’s a significant step toward a greener and more prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.”

Maninder Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CEF Group, said: “Today marks a significant milestone as we inaugurate Dal Lake Waste Processing Plant, a step towards a more sustainable Jammu and Kashmir. This project is not just about waste-to-energy/manure; it’s about transforming landscapes, promoting biodiversity, and contributing to the beauty of our cherished lakes.”

Ritesh Chauhan, Managing Director of NAFED, said: “We’re proud to be part of Dal Lake Waste Processing Plant, an initiative that aligns with our commitment to sustainable practices. NAFED is dedicated to setting up more such impactful projects in the future. From biofuels to organic manure, our focus is on creating a greener, healthier tomorrow for all.”

‘Affordable organic manure’

The statement said that organic manure derived from local waste will be readily accessible to farmers in Kashmir, enhancing their yield and fostering organic farming practices. Currently, farmers in the region incur high costs for organic manure, which is sourced from states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, resulting in substantial transportation expenses. This project aims to provide organic manure to farmers at affordable rates, reducing their financial burden, it said.

Use of advanced technologies in the waste processing plant ensures efficient waste processing and nutrient retention in the final product. As the plant uses renewable resources and eco-friendly methods, it supports sustainable agriculture practices, minimises environmental impact, and promotes biodiversity, it said.