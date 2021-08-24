Centre allows import of 12 lakh tonne of GM soyameal

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The government on Tuesday relaxed norms to allow import of 12 lakh tonnes of de-oiled and crushed genetically-modified (GM) soyabean as poultry feed with the Environment Ministry (MoEF) clarifying there was no concern from the environmental angle as it does not contain any living organism, a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
The relaxation of the import norms will benefit farmers, poultry farmers and fishermen, who have been affected badly after soyameal prices soared across the country. The imports will be allowed till October 31.
The poultry industry has been leading the demand to allow import of GM soyameal, stating that soyameal prices have topped ₹1 lakh a tonne. Prices of soyameal surged as soyabean prices increased in line with the global trend in view of soyabean crop in South America being affected. In addition, production of palm oil and sunflower have also been affected across the globe due to Covid pandemic and drought-like conditions.
Currently, soyabean is quoted at ₹97,500 a tonne at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the hub of soyabean industry, while soyameal ₹87,000. Prices of both have tended to ease of late on reports of the Centre allowing imports of GM soyameal, besides the pending arrival of the new soyabean crop.
The relaxation by the Centre came after clarification and prior permission from MoEF that “since soya de-oiled and crushed cake does not contain any living modified organism, this Ministry has no concerns and no objection for import of soya cakes from an environmental angle”.
Armed with the no-objection certificate from the Environment Ministry, the DAHD approached the Commerce Ministry requesting it for facilitating import of the soyameal through Nhava Sheva (sea port) and Petrapole border (land port).
An official communication from the Director-General of Foreign Trade asked authorities at respective ports to do strict monitoring to ensure that the import quantity of 12 lakh tonnes is not breached, the statement said.
“Application of provision as in Condition 6(b) of General Notes Regarding Import Policy Schedule — I (Imports) of the ITC (HS) 2017 is relaxed to allow imports of 12 lakh tonnes of crushed and de-oiled GM soya cake (only non-living organism) under ITC HS codes 23040020 and 23040030 from Nhava Sheva port and LCS Petrapole, till 31st October, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” it said.
The surge in soyameal prices resulted in input costs rising for the poultry sector, which in turn passed it on to the poultry item consumers. This resulted in broiler chicken prices soaring to over ₹250 a kg recently.
On the other hand, anti-GMO (genetically modified organisms) activists have opposed the Centre’s decision to allow the import of GM soyameal.
“What the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee have reportedly stated is highly objectionable and legally untenable,” the coalition for a GM-Free India said in a statement on August 13.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...