The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narender Modi approved the extension of the sugar subsidy scheme for Antyodya Anna Yojna (AAY) families distributed through the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) for two more years till March 31, 2026.

The scheme facilitates access of sugar to the poorest of the poor and adds energy to their diet. Under the scheme, the Centre gives a subsidy of ₹18.50 per kg per month of sugar to AAY families of participating states. The approval is expected to extend benefits of more than ₹1,850 crore during the period of the 15th Finance Commission (2020-21 to 2025-26). The scheme is expected to benefit about 1.89 crore AAY families of the country.

The Centre is already giving free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PM-GKAY). Sale of ‘Bharat Atta’, ‘Bharat Dal’ and Tomatoes and Onions at affordable and fair prices are the measures to ensure sufficient food in Plate of citizens beyond PM-GKAY also. So far, about three lakh tonnes of Bharat Dal (Chana dal) and about 2.4 lakh tonnes of Bharat Atta have already been sold, benefitting ordinary consumers. Thus, the availability of subsidized dal, atta, and sugar has completed the food for a common citizen of India fulfilling Modi ki Guarantee of ‘Food for All, Nutrition for All,’ an official statement said.

With this approval, the Government will continue giving subsidies to participating States for the distribution of sugar to AAY families through PDS at the rate of one kg per family per month. States have the responsibility to procure and distribute sugar.