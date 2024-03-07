To extend greater support to the tea sector, the outlay for the Tea Development and Promotion Scheme has been increased by 82 per cent to ₹528.97 crore for the next two financial years, per the Commerce Department.

The scheme has a special focus on development of self-help groups and farmer-producer organisations, according to Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce. Under the scheme, the setting up of 800 SHGs and 330 FPO has been proposed in the next two financial years (2024-26) and the outlay for this has been increased to ₹105.5 crore from ₹2.7 crore, Bhatia said.

A significant increase in outlay has been made to promote Indian tea in both domestic and international markets, Bhatia added. The funds for the promotion of tea have been increased to ₹72.42 crore.

GI Teas

Focus will also be on extensive promotion campaigns for ‘Indian Tea’, including Darjeeling and other GI Teas, in international markets & generic tea promotion campaigns in domestic markets.

A new sub component for encouraging setting up of blending and packaging units has been included with an outlay of ₹40 Crore.

“The objective is to increase exports, especially in value-added segments and consumption of quality tea,” Bhatia said.

Indian tea exporters are facing a tough time because of militant group Houthi’s attack on shipments in the Red Sea and exports this year have suffered.

