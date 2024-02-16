The Centre has released ₹235.14 crores to Karnataka as third instalment under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for financial year 2023-24, said Minister of State for Agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday. Also, the Centre has approved the procurement of Bengal Gram (chana) in the State at Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹5,440 per quintal for a maximum quantity of 1,39,740 tonnes for 2023-24 rabi season under the price support scheme, an agriculture ministry statement said. The Centre has released ₹235.14 crores to Karnataka as the third instalment under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for the financial year 2023-24, said Minister of State for Agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje, on Thursday. Also, the Centre has approved the procurement of Bengal Gram (chana) in the State at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹5,440 per quintal for a maximum quantity of 1,39,740 tonnes for 2023-24 rabi season under the price support scheme, an agriculture ministry statement said.

The State will use the amount to implement components of the RKVY scheme such as soil health and fertility, rainfed area development, paramparagat krishi vikas yojana and submission on agriculture mechanisation (SMAM), per drop more crop, agroforestry and crop diversification programme.

The amount approved will be utilised for the improvement of infrastructure in the agriculture sector under the above components for the construction of godowns, water harvesting structures, the establishment of primary demonstration units, procurement of tractors, power tillers and drones, promotion of integrated farming, soil health fertility and setting up of custom hiring centres etc.

Karandlaje also mentioned in Delhi on Thursday that the Department of Agriculture has allocated a total amount of ₹761.89 crore for the year 2023-24 under RKVY to Karnataka to implement all the above components in Karnataka for the welfare of the farmers.

In January, the Ministry gave an additional allocation of ₹178.65 crore to Karnataka under the RKVY scheme. The additional allocation is approved for the implementation of SMAM (Rs 120 crore), Soil Health Card (₹12.00 crores) and RKVY - DPR (₹46.65 crore). The initial allocation under the RKVY scheme was ₹583.24 crore, which has been increased to ₹761.89 crore for 2023-24. To date, the Centre has released a total amount of ₹526.75 crore out of the total allocation of ₹761.89 crore and the remaining balance amount will be released after utilisation of the amount already released to the State, the statement said.