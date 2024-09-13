The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) in Kochi, has been officially designated as a Fisheries Incubation Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana by the Fisheries Ministry.

The recognition marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, aimed at promoting sustainable growth and development, ultimately achieving excellence in the Blue Revolution of India, a press release said.

CIFT mainly works in the field of harvest and post-harvest aspects of fisheries mainly developing craft and gear systems, sustainable and eco-friendly harvest systems, hygienic handling, processing, value addition, packaging of fishery resources including seaweed and so on.

Leader since 2009

The institute has been a leader in fisheries incubation since 2009, when it established one of the first Business Incubation Centre for the Southern region of India, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to turn innovative ideas into successful ventures.

The Fisheries Incubation Centre will focus on transforming business ideas into thriving enterprises, especially for women entrepreneurs, facilitating the commercialisation of fisheries-related innovations, and supporting aquapreneurs.

The Centre will also provide mentorship and resource support to start-ups and Farmer Producer Organizations, addressing key industry challenges such as sustainability, productivity, and market access.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit