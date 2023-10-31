Releasing the vision document for poultry sector for 2047, CII on Tuesday has asked the government to formulate policies that incentivise investments, promote research and development and streamline regulatory procedures.

“A supportive policy framework and government initiatives play a vital role in the growth of the poultry sector. The government may have to focus on promoting lab infrastructure, educational institutions and newer markets developing and implementing supportive policies and regulations that facilitate the growth of the poultry sector and encourage investments, ensure food safety, and promote sustainable practices,” CII said in a statement.

It also said that currently, exports from India primarily focused on frozen whole chicken and cuts, table eggs and egg powder. “The vision for 2047 should be to considerably increase the export basket to include more value-added products such as liquid eggs, egg chips, ready to cook and ready to eat products,” CII said.

The current share in India’s global exports has to be increased from 1.2 per cent to atleast 10 per cent in the next 25 years. This will require achieving the vision of increased consumption as well as production and adequate feed along with achieving the target of at least 20-30 per cent of processing levels in poultry sector.

Stressing that India should aim to use competitiveness in terms of costs to its advantage without compromising on the quality, CII said Indian poultry products should enter new markets. “As one of the fastest growing economy, India should envision to establish as the world’s leading exporter of high-quality, safe and sustainable poultry products. This will not only help meet the diverse demands of global markets but will also contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth,” CII said.

Despite being the second largest egg producer and the fifth largest chicken meat producer in the world, India’s share in global trade is very small — 1.2 per cent of the global eggs export in TE2021. In 2021-22, India had exported 0.32 million tonnes of poultry products valued at ₹530 crore ($71 million).

In order to bridge the gap between availability and demand, CII said, there is a need to scale up both layer and broiler industry. However, the projected growth of industry depends on the availability of feed ingredients to meet the requirement. The vision should be to enhance production capacity to achieve self-sufficiency in poultry production, to meet the growing demand for affordable and nutritious food.

Projecting various case scenarios, CII said the projected growth rates for 2047-48 show that the required annual average growth rates for broiler increases by at least 10 times and and layer by 5 times. However, the exact growth rates will depend on factors such as change in demand, technology adoption, favourable government policies, disease outbreaks and feed availability.

Demand for poultry feed in India has been increasing at around 9-10 per cent over the last few years on account of increasing poultry population. By 2047, this demand is further anticipated to increase and drive the growth of the poultry feed market, it said.