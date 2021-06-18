CIS, topmost buyer of Indian teas

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) continued to be India’s topmost importer of tea in the fiscal 2020-21 although the volume was less compared to the previous fiscal in line with the overall reduced exports from India.
In 2020-21, India exported 49.09 million kg (mkg) to the CIS against 59.52 mkg in the previous fiscal, reveals our analysis of the latest country-wise data available with the Tea Board.
Among the CIS, Russia accounted for 35.61 mkg (2019-20: 44.81 mkg) and topped the list of India’s country-wise tea exports.
Iran continued to be a favourite for many Indian exporters with a shipment of 28.33 mkg (48.46 mkg).
UAE bought 13.46 mkg (12.61 mkg) of tea from India while China 11.88 mkg (12.72 mkg) and the USA 11.57 mkg (12.50 mkg).
According to the Tea Board, there was absolutely no shipment to Pakistan during 2020-21 while in the previous fiscal, 3.29 mkg of tea worth ₹35.02 crore had been shipped to that country.
“Last year, exporters had little choice. Lockdown-induced trade restrictions in many countries, disruption in transportation, payment uncertainties as also the political proclivities decided the destination for our teas,” an exporter told BusinessLine.
Value-wise, the CIS topped India’s export table at ₹935.78 crore (₹967.83 crore); of this, Russia paid ₹645.89 crore (₹712.77 crore).
Iran paid ₹756.21 crore (₹1,293.03 crore), the USA ₹488.95 crore (₹379.02 crore) and the UAE 335.35 crore (₹280 crore).
Price-wise, Ireland paid ₹475.41 a kg (₹589.38), Japan ₹447.64 (369.07) and The Netherlands ₹453.64 (₹379.17). The USA, Canada and Australia also paid more than ₹ 400 a kg to buy Indian teas of their choice.
Overall, India’s exports in 2020-21 dropped to 202 mkg (241.34 mkg) worth ₹5,231.69 crore (₹5,457.10 crore) even as the unit price rose to ₹258.99 a kg (₹226.11).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...