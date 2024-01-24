The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will organise a five-day training course on Know Your Marine Biodiversity and Environment (MARBIE) for postgraduate students, researchers and academicians.

The objective of the curse is to recognise the crucial role of marine biodiversity and environment for ensuring the health of oceans for the well-being of future generations.

Organised from February 5 to 9 at the institute, the course will offer a deeper understanding on marine biodiversity, taxonomy, ecosystem functions, and environmental challenges, and develop skills and tools for assessing, managing and conserving marine resources.

A range of topics, including coral reef diversity, marine mammal conservation, marine fish identification, mapping spatial distribution of marine resources, marine environmental quality assessment, sea turtle conservation, and tackling marine debris. Hands-on practical sessions and field visits will be offered at the programme.

In the face of mounting threats, including climate change and pollution, understanding and protecting marine biodiversity is crucial in ensuring global food security and mitigating climate change, said A Gopalakrishnan, CMFRI Director.

Interested participants can register online at the CMFRI website (www.cmfri.org.in) on or before January 29. A maximum of 30 participants will be accommodated.

