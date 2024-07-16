Coca-Cola India, in collaboration with agri solutions provider Gram Unnati has announced the launch of “Project Mango Unnati.” The initiative aims to revolutionise sustainable mango cultivation in Karnataka, focusing on the Alphonso and Totapuri varieties.

Project Unnati will collaborate closely with state horticulture agencies such as Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), the Mango Board, the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), and various horticulture departments across different districts, the company said in a statement.

Aneesh Jain, CEO and Founder of Gram Unnati said, “Gram Unnati is proud to partner with Coca-Cola India on this transformative project that underscores our commitment to sustainable agriculture and farmer empowerment. By adopting modern practices and focusing on quality, we aim to significantly enhance the livelihoods of mango farmers in Karnataka. Together, we will drive sustainable growth and innovation in mango farming, benefiting farmers and the environment alike.”

“With Project Mango Unnati, we aim to elevate the livelihoods of farmers with advanced horticulture solutions, empowering them to significantly increase their incomes. This aligns with the Government of India’s vision for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, making the agrarian economy self-reliant”, said, Rajesh Ayapilla, Senior Director- CSR and Sustainability for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

The project will promote ‘Sustainable Agricultural Practices’ to enhance mango yields and farmer incomes by improving the fruit’s quality, size, and shelf life. This would help farmers achieve better market prices. The project will also demonstrate and facilitate the adoption of rejuvenation techniques for old and senile orchards and high-density plantation (HDP) practices.

It will also emphasise sustainable agriculture through micro-irrigation, integrated pest management (IPM), and water conservation techniques such as mulching and rainwater harvesting. Through this initiative, farmers will receive training in safe and modern agricultural practices to ensure sustainable farming.

The project will provide crop advisory services, including climate forecasting and crop alert systems, to equip farmers with climate-smart techniques and enhance the traceability and sustainability of the crop which will help farmers achieve better returns for their produce. The company said special training modules have been designed to empower female farmers and promote gender equality in the agricultural sector, the company said.