Coconut Development Board to host virtual trade fair from April 26

Coconut Development Board has joined hands with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry for conducting a three-day virtual trade fair on coconut products from April 26 to 28.

The fair will showcase a variety of diversified processed products from different parts of coconut-ranging from food, sweeteners and beverages to non food products. It provides an opportunity for potential buyers and traders from to undertake a three day sojourn through the diverse coconut products.

The virtual trade fair will host various services for potential manufacturers and sellers and provides facilities such as arrangement of selected buyers of coconut products, display of products, brochures, posters, corporate videos, live interaction facility with buyers, business enquiry forms to support enquiries, visitor logs to facilitate offline interactions and B2B meetings with registered visitors.

Registration link for coconut product manufacturers: https://registrations.ficci.com/vtfccp/exhibitor-registration.asp

Registration link for prospective buyers: https://registrations.ficci.com/vtfccp/business-registrationb.asp