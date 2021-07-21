Coffee output pegged at record 3.69 lakh tonnes for 2021-22

India’s coffee production for the crop year starting October 2021 has been projected at a record 3.69 lakh tonnes (lt), in the post-blossom estimates of the State-run Coffee Board.

Widespread summer rains — considered crucial for blossom and crop setting, in the key growing regions of Karnataka and Kerala — have brightened the prospects of a bumper crop.

The Board, which released its estimates on Wednesday is projecting a 13 per cent increase in the crop size in Karnataka, which accounts for 70 per cent of the country’s coffee production. Output in the non-traditional States of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is estimated to increase by 11 per cent. Production in Tamil Nadu is estimated to increase by six per cent in Tamil Nadu and by two per cent in Kerala.

For the current 2020-21 crop year to September, the Board has pegged the output at 3.34 lt in its final estimate. This is lower than the post-blossom projections of 3.42 lt for the season. However, the final output for 2020-21 is 12 per cent higher over the 2.98 lt final estimate for the previous year.

Erratic rainfall

India had produced a record 3.48 lakh tonnes of Coffee during 2015-16. Since then the production has been volatile impacted by erratic weather pattern and white stem borer pest menace in Arabicas. “The rainfall has been good so far, but the post-monsoon estimate would be more reliable,” said KG Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board. However, the prevailing low domestic prices remain a concern for coffee growers, he said.

Key coffee growing regions Karnataka and Kerala have been witnessing erratic rainfall pattern in recent years. The unusual high precipitation during August has been a cause of concern for the growers. Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru — the two largest coffee producing districts — have been receiving good rains. Over the past week, Kodagu has received 10 per cent surplus rainfall, while Chikkamagaluru has received 44 per cent more rainfall. However, in the ongoing monsoon season from June 1, Kodagu has received 30 per cent deficit rainfall till Wednesday, while Chikkamagaluru has received 21 per cent lower than normal rainfall. “Over the past four years, we have been experiencing heavy rains in August, resulting in berry droppings which affects production. While rains have been good so far, we will have to wait for the monsoon to be over to assess the damage,” said S Appadurai, Chairman, Karnataka Planters Association, the apex growers body in the State.

The Board is projecting a 25 per cent increase in Robusta in Chikkamagaluru at 51,300 tonnes for 2021-22, while Arabica is seen higher by 10 per cent at 37,700 tonnes. Similarly in Kodagu, arabicas and robustas output is seen higher by nine per cent each at 22,400 tonnes and 1.137 lakh tonnes, respectively. In Hassan district, Robusta production is seen 16 per cent higher at 21,700 tonnes, while that of Arabaica is expected to increase by Nine per cent at 18,200 tonnes.