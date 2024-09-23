Coonoor Tea Auction market was firm to dearer, witnessing a continued demand from upcountry buyers and major blenders.

Traders said that tea shortage in North Indian gardens has prompted buyers and packateers to scout for the brew from the South which resulted in the prices to move up in sale 38 in Coonoor auctions.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the quantity offered in leaf category was 14,67,600 kg, witnessing a 96 per cent sales, while the offered quantity in dust grades was 3,47,527 kg with a sales percentage of 97 per cent.

Better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf sold dearer by ₹4 to 5 and more at times in line with quality. However, high-priced teas were lower by ₹5 to 8 and more at times with some withdrawals. The better medium sorts also sold dearer by ₹4 to 5. Generally a good demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sales.

Dust decline

Homedale Premium - PD sold at ₹272 bought by Belmount Tea and Produce of Coonoor is the highest prices realized in Leaf and dust category for any CTC bought leaf factory in sale No.38, the auctioneers said.

In dust CTC, high-priced teas were lower by ₹4 to 5 and more with some withdrawals. The better liquoring sorts sold fully firm to dearer by ₹3 to 4. The better medium sold dearer by ₹4 to 5. The mediums sorts had good demand and sold dearer by ₹4 to 5. The plainer sorts were dearer by ₹2 to 3.

The primary orthodox dust grades sold dearer by ₹10 to 15 and much more at times. The secondaries and finer dusts were also sold dearer by ₹3 to 4.