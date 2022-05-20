Coromandel International launches five new products

Coromandel International Limited, an agri solutions company from the Murugappa group, has introduced five new products — three insecticides, one herbicide and one fungicides ahead of the kharif season.

‘Officer’, the new herbicide product, controls almost all categories of weeds in paddy. Oortan Super, a combination insecticide for paddy, has a dual mode of action for resistance management and provides control over both lepidopteran and sucking pests, a company statement said.

Canister, an insecticide, is a broad-spectrum insecticide for chilli, having effective control on mites, whiteflies and thrips. “It has control in all stages of mite’s lifecycle,” it said.

“Prop – Plus is a combination of two highly systemic triazole fungicides, which presents two different modes of action, helping in resistance management for paddy,” it said.

“CIL is working to strengthen its product portfolio across segments of crop protection in major crops. These combination products have been developed in-house for complex pest problems,” Sameer Goel, Managing Director of Coromandel International Limited, said.