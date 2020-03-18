Coronavirus scare slow down pepper sales in Kochi

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Coronavirus scare has slowed down pepper sales in the terminal market of Kochi, which is a thriving tourist centre in Kerala.
Because of the shut down of majority shops and other establishments due to lower footfalls, the Tamil Nadu based dealers based in Erode, Gudalur, Kambam, Theni etc have activated their procurement from the primary market itself at terminal market prices. A good buying by these dealers are keeping pepper prices tight for the time being, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
Meanwhile, pepper prices on Wednesday remained steady at Rs301 for un-garbled varieties with an off-take of 15 tonnes.
He said that sellers are demanding higher prices, but the demand was slow because of the interest shown by Tamil Nadu dealers to buy at the door step at terminal market prices. This would be beneficial for both sellers and farmers and therefore activities was less in the terminal market.
While buyers are not ready to pay higher prices and they are expecting Sri Lankan harvest to hit the market. Such a sale, it is feared, would lead to money laundering and Hawala transactions. So far, there was no action from the concerned authorities against those who imported at MIP violating FEMA and other rules in spite of government intervention, he added.
According to Shamji, farmers are now concerned over the future of pepper market in the light of ensuing harvesting season in Vietnam and Sri Lanka.
e.o.m.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...