Coronavirus scare slow down pepper sales in Kochi

Coronavirus scare has slowed down pepper sales in the terminal market of Kochi, which is a thriving tourist centre in Kerala.

Because of the shut down of majority shops and other establishments due to lower footfalls, the Tamil Nadu based dealers based in Erode, Gudalur, Kambam, Theni etc have activated their procurement from the primary market itself at terminal market prices. A good buying by these dealers are keeping pepper prices tight for the time being, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

Meanwhile, pepper prices on Wednesday remained steady at Rs301 for un-garbled varieties with an off-take of 15 tonnes.

He said that sellers are demanding higher prices, but the demand was slow because of the interest shown by Tamil Nadu dealers to buy at the door step at terminal market prices. This would be beneficial for both sellers and farmers and therefore activities was less in the terminal market.

While buyers are not ready to pay higher prices and they are expecting Sri Lankan harvest to hit the market. Such a sale, it is feared, would lead to money laundering and Hawala transactions. So far, there was no action from the concerned authorities against those who imported at MIP violating FEMA and other rules in spite of government intervention, he added.

According to Shamji, farmers are now concerned over the future of pepper market in the light of ensuing harvesting season in Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

e.o.m.