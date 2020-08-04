COVID-19 blues: Opinion divided among tobacco farmers on crop size

Jumbo milestones
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
As the Tobacco Board is slated for August 5, opinion among farmers, who lost heavily due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is divided on the crop size. While a section of farmers, particularly small farmers, want the Board to cut back on output, others expect the Board to retain the size of 135 million kg for the season.
The Tobacco Board regulates the size of the crop in the country in order to control the output considering the concerns about the ill-effects of the produce.
While Karnataka grows it in the kharif season, farmers in Andhra Pradesh grow it in the rabi season. The August 5 meeting would discuss and decide the crop size in Andhra Pradesh.
The farmers, however, are divided. Some farmers, particularly in Ongole district, want the area to be restricted as they are still unable to sell the produce from the last season.
Despite the intervention of the Markfed in the State, the farmers are able to sell only 60 per cent of the produce (which is pegged at 138-140 million kg), leaving them in severe losses.
But FAIFA (Federation of All India Farmer Associations) argues that the Board should not reduce the crop size as it could lead to operational problems.
“I request you not to reduce the crop size for Andhra Pradesh any further, which will be detrimental to the already limping economic situation of FCV tobacco farmers,” Ch Yashwant, National Spokesperson of FAIFA, has said in an appeal to the Tobacco Board.
FAIFA General Secretary Murali Babu argues that the crop size, which used to be 175 m kg till a few years ago, has been reduced by 30 per cent to settle at 135 m kg.
“Farmers produced about 136 million Kgs of authorised FCV tobacco as against 175 million kg in 2015,” he said.
The Covid-19 outbreak happened even as tobacco companies and traders were getting ready for procurement over the 18 auction platforms.
With the procurement delayed for over two months, the produce was exposed to harsh summer, resulting in dis-colourisation and reduction of moisture. As a result the quality of the produce came down.
With auctions set to resume, “There is a huge pile-up of stocks with the Markfed. Besides, the crop from the neighbouring Karnataka would be out soon. If you continue with the same crop size, there would be glut in the market, making it difficult for us to get a good price,” a small farmer felt.
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...