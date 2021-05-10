Covid-19 second wave leaves rubber trading houses to remain closed

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Spot rubber prices were not available on Monday as the local trading houses remained closed due to the total lockdown implemented by the Government of Kerala to prevent the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the State.
According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), NR prices has the potential to improve in the short term , at least marginally, driven by the improved outlook on the demand and supply constraints. However, the continuing Covid-19 infections in India along with the slow progress of the vaccination drive can put cap on the demand growth as well as the recovery process.
The world supply during May 2021 is likely to remain low by matching with the average monthly supply during the three months from February to April 2021. However, the world supply is expected to improve in June 2021. Compared to May 2021, the production during June 2021 is expected to be 15.8 per cent higher.
In futures, the front month May delivery was up 1.13 per cent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹173.74 per kg with a volume of 27 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). According to analysts, the commodity is poised to test higher levels propelled by tight supplies, and sustained demand from industries such as automobile and healthcare.
SMR 20 weakened to ₹129.53 (130.28) while Latex improved to ₹118.09 (117.58) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for September delivery was up 75 Yuan (₹857.94) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14,545 Yuan (₹166,383.62) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...