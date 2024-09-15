Imagine starting your day by reaching for your favourite mug, flipping on the light switch, and browsing your wardrobe for the perfect outfit. Each of these actions, so ingrained in our daily lives, involves objects that eventually outlive their usefulness. But have you ever stopped to think about what happens to these items once they’re no longer needed? The waste we produce, whether biodegradable or not, doesn’t just vanish—it lingers, affecting ecosystems, wildlife, and future generations.

Under the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules (2016), waste encompasses everything from household garbage to industrial by-products, street litter, and construction scraps. It’s easy to assume that managing this waste is solely the job of local authorities, but the responsibility is much broader. It belongs to all of us.

In an age where convenience reigns supreme, it’s tempting to buy and discard without much thought. But what if we paused before every purchase and asked, “Is this really necessary?” Consider the significant reduction in waste we could achieve by simply being more mindful of our consumption habits.

In a world where every small decision adds up, the impact of thinking twice before buying is more powerful than we might realize.

Our farmlands, our responsibility — waste wisely

Imagine your home, a place of comfort, suddenly filled with waste and pollution. It wouldn’t feel like home anymore, would it? Now think of our environment the same way—our forests, rivers, and farmlands are homes to countless species and in nature, nothing is wasted; everything plays a role in sustaining life.

Therefore, at our managed farmlands, we proudly offer an authentic farm life experience. However, we recognise that with these comes the responsibility of managing the waste generated by our visitors. Our commitment is to protect these cherished farmlands by embracing sustainable practices. Just as we wouldn’t litter our own homes, we are dedicated to keeping these farms—our extended home—clean and thriving.

We pledge to maintain rigorous waste management standards by systematically recycling all farm-generated waste and actively involving our community in this effort. This commitment reflects our dedication to a sustainable future, ensuring that every action we take benefits both the environment and our community.

To support this, we’ve implemented responsible waste management practices across all our farms and have educated our staff and customers on how to reduce, reuse, and recycle effectively. We also encourage visitors to take responsibility for their non-biodegradable waste by carrying it back to the city for proper disposal. By working together, we can ensure our farmlands remain pristine and healthy, safeguarding them for future generations.

Conscious choices, greener farms

At our managed farmlands, sustainable waste management begins with the principle of reducing what we consume. By taking a closer look at our habits and making intentional choices, we can significantly lessen the waste we produce. This conscious approach is the first and most important step in minimizing our environmental footprint.

Reusing is the next key step. By finding new purposes for old items or passing them on to others, we extend their usefulness and keep them out of the waste stream. For example, we collect used milk packets from our offices and send them to our farms, where they are creatively repurposed in our nurseries. Additionally, we’ve replaced disposable cutlery with durable, reusable options, cutting down on single-use plastics.

When reduction and reuse are no longer options, recycling becomes crucial. Recycling turns waste into raw materials that can be used to create new products, reducing the demand for our planet’s natural resources and giving discarded materials a new life.

Beyond these practices, we are committed to broader sustainability efforts. We’re gradually shifting away from non-renewable energy sources by installing solar-powered lights, CCTV cameras, and borewells on our farms. Our cottages are stocked with organic toiletries, ensuring that harmful chemicals don’t seep into the environment, further demonstrating our dedication to protecting the land we cherish.

Together, through mindful choices and sustainable practices, we can preserve our farmlands and protect our planet’s future.

The author is CEO, Hosachiguru