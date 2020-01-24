Current climate may prove unfavourable for cardamom crop

Cardamom growers are worried over the climatic conditions prevailing in the growing tracts, which is likely to be unfavourable for the next crop season. Traders pointed out that the heavy winds lashing the growing regions may be a bad sign for the crop, as winds are always an indication of a dry spell. The moisture in the top soil will be absorbed by the breeze and result in the heating up of soil and, in turn, affect the plants. This could affect the reproductive phase of the plant by way of reduction in flowering and also in falling cardamom capsules.

Meanwhile cardamom prices edged lower when arrivals rose slightly at the auctions conducted at Spices Park in Puttady. There was an improvement in arrivals with a total quantity of 52.44 tonnes in two trading sessions, realising a combined average price of ₹3,711 per kg.

The majority of planters are holding their stocks and do not want to liquidate them in the wake of the price drop. The market has been witnessing a declining trend in arrivals after the Pongal holidays, and the decline is expected to continue.

Traders are anticipating a revival only after the Delhi polls, and an uptick in demand in many North Indian markets. Cold weather conditions are also a contributing factor for slow demand, coupled with a cash shortage in many markets.

Traders have also a raised concerns on the quality of capsules available in the market in the wake of the last round of harvest this season.

In the morning session on Thursday, auctioneers SpiceMore Trading Company offered 30.2 tonnes in 146 lots, of which 28.5 tonnes realised an average price of ₹3,746.17 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected varieties was ₹4,042 per kg.

In the evening trade on Thursday, auctioneers Sugandhagiri Spices Promoters and Traders offered 22.2 tonnes of 124 lots, which realised an average price of ₹3,676.81 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lot was ₹4,351 per kg.