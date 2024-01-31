Varieties of grains seeds and beans. | Photo Credit: malerapaso

About 150 companies including multinationals from countries such as Spain, Turkey, Japan and China among others will be displaying their grain processing and packaging technologies at the expo organised by the All India Dal Mills Association in Indore from February 2 to 4.

Sortex, grading, packaging and processing machineries, storage equipment and silos among others will be on display at the three day event, said Suresh Agrawal, President, All India Dal Mills Association. About 2,000 dal millers, flour millers, traders and industry stakeholders are expected to participate in the expo, he said.

Agarwal said the dal milling industry is largely concentrated in Central India mainly around Indore and Katni in Madhya Pradesh, in parts of Maharasthra such as Akola and Nagpur and Kolhapur, Dahod in Gujarat and around Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh among others. “While new processing units are coming up, the existing facilities are also upgrading their machinery and other equipment to make their operations more efficient. The expo will showcase the latest milling equipment range and technologies for the sector, ” Agarwal said.

India is the largest producer and consumer of pulses. The country is also the biggest importer of pulses such as lentils and pigeon pea among others.