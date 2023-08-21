Indian Rubber Dealers Federation has sought the urgent intervention of the Union and State Governments as well as the Rubber Board to address the current crisis the natural rubber trading sector is facing.

IRDF president George Valy said traders are facing difficulties in purchasing natural rubber from farmers during this Onam season due to a variety of factors including uncontrolled imports, industrialists staying away from the domestic market, limiting purchases and delay in the delivery of rubber.

SSI’s woes

Small-scale traders are finding it difficult to procure rubber from farmers as the movement of the commodity purchased by companies, although in limited quantities, is not cleared. This action by the industrialists is condemnable as the availability of rubber in the State will increase due to good weather after rains.

It is this trend that has brought natural rubber prices down from ₹156 to ₹143 suddenly, the board meeting of the federation said. Though the meeting also discussed a proposal to keep the natural rubber shops shut to check the mounting losses, it was pointed out that the move would put the farmers in distress during the Onam season.

The meeting also condoled the death of former Chief Minister Oomen Chandy while also listing out his contributions to the natural rubber business sector such as the withdrawal of turnover tax and introduction of price stability scheme.

The IRDF board, meanwhile, also asked the government to disburse the entire amount available from the price stabilisation scheme to natural rubber farmers in the State before this Onam.

