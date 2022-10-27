Farmers in Maharashtra have demanded that the State government must declare a wet drought and provide immediate relief to farmers who have lost kharif crops to excess rains.

The Marathwada region has suffered the most from the excessive rainfall, with almost 25 per cent of the 48.30 lakh hectares of kharif crops reportedly damaged. Soyabean, the main crop of the region, has been damaged on over 24 lakh hectares, while cotton on over 13 lakh hectares has been completely damaged.

According to government sources, over 49 lakh intimations about crop damage have been submitted to crop insurance companies. The State government has also ordered the assessment of damaged crops.

While farmer organisations have warned of severe agitations if the State government fails to accept their demands, the State government has refused the demand, but has assured help to small and marginal farmers.

NCP president Sharad Pawar recently said farmers have suffered heavy losses because of the rains and the State government must not delay the decision to help farmers. He added that the Centre has been apprised of the situation, but no help has come to farmers. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the State government must announce a wet drought as the situation on the ground is worsening.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit