Delhi farmers’ protests: Telangana farmers lend support

Farmers’ unions and non-governmental organisations in Telangana have announced their support to the protesting farmers in Delhi. They held a few dharnas and rasta rokos in Hyderabad ever since the farmers from Punjab and Haryana began their protest last week.
On Thursday, they organised rasta rokos in different parts of the State, demanding the Centre to repeal the three Agricultural Acts. In Hyderabad, they organised rasta roko at the RTC Cross roads. The police arrested the protesters and later released them.
“The three Acts would harm the interests of the farmers. They were introduced and passed in Parliament in an undemocratic manner,” T Sagar of Telangana Rythu Sangham said. “Lakhs of farmers are protesting in Delhi against the Acts. The Government is using force to disperse the protesting farmers,” he said.
Announcing solidarity with the Delhi protesters, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) held a day-long dharna at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park two days ago.
Vemulapalli Venkatramaiah, President of All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), alleged that the three Acts would make farmers suffer heavily.
“The minimum support prices (MSP) are hardly sufficient to meet the actual cost of production. The farmers are not even getting the MSPs. If the MSP regime goes, they would end up making losses,” he said, addressing the dharna.
‘Increase of Farmers Income – Modi government’s Deception’ — a book that he co-authored with Asish Mittal was released at the dharna site.
The book discussed the four Acts — The Farmers Produce, Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Production) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
AIKSCC leader K Goverdhan criticised the K Chandrashekar Rao Government in Telangana for not opposing the Centre’s farm acts.
