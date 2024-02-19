The Department of Fisheries on Monday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform to help traditional fishermen, fish farmers producer organisations, entrepreneurs from fisheries sector to buy and sell their products through the e-market place.

Also read:CIFT to focus on fishery based entrepreneurship development in North East

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State L Murugan, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, ONDC Managing Director T Koshy among others, an official statement said.

“This is a historical MoU,” Rupala said, adding that the collaboration will unlock the potential of digital commerce for the Indian fisheries sector. He also said the collaboration would serve numerous benefits for fisheries industries like reduced transaction costs, increased market reach, improved transparency, increased competition and competitiveness, innovation and employment generation.

The collaboration aims to empower all stakeholders, including traditional fishermen, fish farmer producer organisations, entrepreneurs from the fisheries sector to buy and sell their products through ONDC in a structured manner, the statement said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit