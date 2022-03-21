Depression intensifies, one step away from being called ‘Cyclone Asani’

Sunday’s depression intensified into a deep depression and lay centered over the South-East Bay of Bengal 110 km East-North-East of Port Blair and 320 km North-North-East of Car Nicobar. Having moved past these waypoints, it had reached within 610 km to the South-South-West of Yangon (Myanmar) early this (Monday) morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression will intensify into cyclone (to be named ‘Asani’ as per naming protocol) by the evening. The onward track will be nearly northwards along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar coast during next two days.

Cyclone status duration

The Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology located the system at 277 km South-South-East of Coco Island; 500 km South-South-West of Hainggyikyun; 573 km South-West of Dawei; 564 km West-South-West of Myeik; 693 km South-West of Mawlamyine; and about 647 km South-South-West ofYangon (Myanmar).

The IMD estimates that the system will reach cyclone status by 5.30 pm this (Monday) evening and retain it until early Tuesday morning. It will have weakened into a deep depression by Tuesday evening, after a likely landfall over West Myanmar coast.

Fishermen warning

In view of the high winds and rough seas, fishermen are advised not to venture into the South-East Bay of Bengal today; the Andaman Sea and along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday); the East-Central Bay until Wednesday; and into the North-East Bay Bengal until Wednesday.

Forecast for today signalled light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places over the Andaman Island with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places over the Nicobar Islands.

Forecast until Tuesday evening says that even as the building cyclone rains it down heavy over Myanmar, light to scattered rain may materialise over parts of the South Peninsula.

Rain for mainland India

The building cyclone may be away from mainland India but a prevailing western disturbance and wind convergence along a trough and over the South Peninsula will trigger light isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning for Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka during the next five days.

Heat wave conditions may prevail in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh today (Monday) and abate thereafter. No significant heat wave conditions are likely over the rest of the country during the next 4-5 days in view of the arrival of a successor western disturbance by Wednesday.