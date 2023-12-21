Dhanuka Agritech, a leading agro-chemical manufacturer, has signed an agreement with Bikaner-based Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agriculture University (SKRAU) to work closely on different segments like seeds development, soil health and plant protection.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dhanuka Agritech Chairman R G Agarwal and SKRAU Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Plans scholarship

Agarwal said knowledge on technologies, quality seeds, yield capacity of soil, water conservation and plant protection are some of the key issues before farmers today. “To enable this, SKRAU and Dhanuka group will work together,” he said and added that an ideal agricultural village may be developed through joint efforts.

Dhanuka group plans to offer scholarships, internships and employment to the students of the university, he said.

Dhanuka Group has been signing MoUs with different State agriculture universities and other institutions engaged in agricultural research, as part of its initiatives towards strengthening research in agriculture.