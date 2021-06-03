Domestic rubber prices end on positive note

The domestic rubber futures ended in green on Thursday. The most active June delivery was up 0.53 per cent from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.50 per kg with a volume of 22 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) recovered to ₹166.59 (164.89) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹122.55 (119.93) while Latex dropped to ₹108.91 (109.43) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 165 Yuan (₹1883.34) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,375 Yuan (₹152,708.14) a tonne with a volume of 386,898 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The most active November futures for RSS3 was down 0.17% to close at 240.7 Yen (₹159.96) per kg with a volume of 172 lots on the Osaka Exchange.

Spot rubber prices will be available only on Monday and Friday as Kerala continues to remain under a partial lockdown to preclude the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the State.