Domestic rubber prices end on positive note

Aravindan Kottayam June 3 | Updated on June 03, 2021

The most active June delivery was up 0.53% from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.50 per kg

The domestic rubber futures ended in green on Thursday. The most active June delivery was up 0.53 per cent from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.50 per kg with a volume of 22 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) recovered to ₹166.59 (164.89) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹122.55 (119.93) while Latex dropped to ₹108.91 (109.43) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 165 Yuan (₹1883.34) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,375 Yuan (₹152,708.14) a tonne with a volume of 386,898 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The most active November futures for RSS3 was down 0.17% to close at 240.7 Yen (₹159.96) per kg with a volume of 172 lots on the Osaka Exchange.

Spot rubber prices will be available only on Monday and Friday as Kerala continues to remain under a partial lockdown to preclude the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the State.

Published on June 03, 2021

