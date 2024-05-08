The continuing dry spell in tea-growing regions has lowered the arrivals at Coonoor auctions, which registered around 10 lakh kg of offered quantities.

Traders said skeletal summer rains have hit tea output, and the decline in offered quantities at auctions will continue until rain picks up.

In sale 18, the offered quantity in leaf category was 10,22,345 kg, with 86 per cent sales, while in dust category it was 3,05,763 kg, with 90 per cent sales, Global Tea Auctioneers said.

In CTC leaf, high-priced teas were dearer by ₹3-4 and more, in line with quality; occasionally some lots sold lower by ₹2-3. The better medium sorts were barely steady to occasionally dearer by ₹1-2, in line with quality.

The primary whole leaf grades in leaf orthodox were steady to occasionally dearer by ₹2-3. The primary brokens had fair demand and sold steady, dearer by ₹2-3. The secondaries and fannings were barely steady around previous levels.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts were sold steady to dearer by ₹3-4 and more, in line with quality. The better medium sorts were barely steady around previous levels.

In dust orthodox, the primary grades were generally lower by ₹4-5. The secondaries and finer dusts were lower by ₹1-2 with some withdrawals.