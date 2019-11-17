Dutch Knowledge Day at poultry meet in Hyderabad

Dutch companies and scientists from the poultry sector will be in full strength at the upcoming Indian Poultry meet in Hyderabad from November 25.

The three day event will see the Netherlands Business Support Office(NBSO), Hyderabad host the third edition of the “Dutch Knowledge Day” to share the expertise and experiences of Dutch Poultry Industry with business leaders and relevant stakeholders in the Indian poultry sector.

The sessions will be held at Novotel HICC on November 25th, on the eve of 13th Poultry India meet.

Bas Rodenburg of Utrecht University and Jasper Heerkens of Aeres Centre will deliver sessions focused on the possibilities and challenges offered by cage-free housing of laying hens and also on the ‘alternative cage systems' available in the market.

According to Ajay Odathekal, the Netherlands Trade Commissioner for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,“Dutch companies account for a significant share in the poultry processing Industry in India. The collaboration between India and the Netherlands in the field of poultry does not limit itself to state-of-the-art technologies alone, but instead, goes much deeper, touching on topics like feed, bird welfare, AMR etc.”.

The theme for this year’s knowledge day sessions is 'Bird Welfare'. There is a raging debate going on in India on this, especially considering certain court cases which the Indian farmers fear, would render the poultry industry untenable. The experts from the Netherlands aim to work closely with the stakeholders from the Indian industry and develop a truly ‘Indian Welfare Model’ for the poultry birds in India.