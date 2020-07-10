Entrepreneur asks fish farmers to explore opportunities in shrimp farming

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
An entrepreneur working in the area of shrimp farming has urged fish farmers to explore the opportunities in brackish water shrimp farming in the country.
Speaking at a webinar on aquaculture, organised as part of the National Fish Farmers’ Day by Mangaluru-based College of Fisheries, on Friday, Manoj Sharma, Managing Director of Gujarat-based Mayank Aquaculture Pvt Ltd, said that shrimp farming can be taken up on around 97 lakh hectares of water bodies in the country. As of now, around two lakh hectares of water bodies have been developed under shrimp farming.
He said the country’s shrimp production stood at eight lakh tonnes during 2019. The country exported around ₹38,000 crore worth of shrimps during this period, he said.
Referring to Gujarat, he said, the state has around 3.76 lakh hectares of potential area for brackish water shrimp farming, of which around 75,000 hectares has been developed.
Gujarat’s shrimp production stood at 55,000 tonnes with a turnover of around ₹2,500 crore during 2019, he said.
Highlighting some of the key factors of shrimp farming development in his state, Sharma said it has helped convert waste land to productive land, and provided employment opportunities to many.
On the job opportunities in this sector, he said, the existing two lakh hectares of developed area under shrimp farming requires around 19,730 people in various verticals of shrimp farming.
Speaking on the occasion, A Senthil Vel, Dean of the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, said that fishermen in the country are continuing to feed the people in spite of the pandemic.
He said the college will set up a skill development centre in Mangaluru. The proposed centre will help train and bring on board the unemployed and illiterate people from the fisheries sector.
K Srinivasa Poojary, Karnataka Fisheries Minister, inaugurated the webinar.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1125 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109511351150 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained 4.3 per cent with above average ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...