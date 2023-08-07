The changing weather pattern witnessed in the key coffee growing regions this year is set to result in the early harvest of the arabica variety for the crop year 2023-24 starting October, growers said

This year, coffee-growing regions have witnessed prolonged dry spells, which have accelerated the process of bean development. “The lack of rains in June due to the delayed arrival of monsoon had led to stress resulting in early development of the arabica beans. In some pockets, there is already some sporadic early ripening. We expect the arabica harvest to begin early this year, sometime in late September or the first week of October,” said HT Mohan Kumar, President, Karnataka Growers Federation. Normally, the arabica harvest takes place during November-December.

“Arabica areas which had received blossom showers on January 25 this year will be harvesting the crop in October” said Bose Mandanna, a large grower in Suntikoppa, Kodagu. The emergence of stalk rot, a fungal disease is seen affecting the robusta crop in some areas, he said.

Mahesh Shashidhar, Chairman, Karnataka Planters Association, said there may be early harvest this year in some pockets due to the change in weather pattern, while hinting at a lower robusta output in the State. The emergence of black rot, a fungal disease, due to the prolonged rains in July in certain pockets is seen impacting the robusta output, he said.

Rainfall deficit

As per the data from the Indian Metrological Division (IMD), the country’s largest coffee producing district Kodagu has witnessed a cumulative rainfall deficit of 38 per cent from June 1 till date in the ongoing monsoon. Similarly, Hassan district has witnessed a deficit of 25 per cent, while Chikamagaluru district has seen a shortfall of about a tenth.

In its early estimates, the State-run Coffee Board has projected a 6.25 per cent increase in 2023-24 coffee crop at 3.74 lakh tonnes(lt) over final estimates of previous year’s 3.52 lt. Arabica output for 2023-24 is seen higher at 1.13 lt (1 lt in during 2022-23) and robusta at 2.61 lt (2.52 lt).

Mohan Kumar said the robusta output is likely to be lower as the crop setting was impacted by erratic pre-monsoon showers. “Growers had run out of water to take up sprinkler irrigation in the absence of proper backing showers, which had impacted the crop setting. As a result, we feel the robusta output will be lower this year,” Mohan Kumar said. Karnataka accounts for over two-thirds of the country’s coffee output.

