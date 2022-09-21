Ethical issues leading plant-based food agenda, says PBFIA

Ethical issues are one of the primary motivations for individuals to push the plant-based foods agenda, according to Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director of the Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA).

Moderating a panel discussion at ‘Annapoorna - ANUFOOD India’, jointly organised by FICCI and Koelnmesse, he said as consumer awareness grew, it also added the health element to it. Now, the young generation is paving the way as they become more aware of the environmental impact.

Gopal Chakarapani, Country Manager at Innova Market Insights, highlighted how the Beyond Meat IPO in 2019 propelled the plant-based industry into the spotlight, and how interest and awareness are rising in India as well. To take full advantage of this opportunity, the industry must perfect the aroma, sight, taste, texture, and nutrition, he said.

Amit Kher, National Manager (Sales and Technology) at Buhler Group India, emphasised the retention of nutrition, the need to control the process, and knowing what goes into the process to retain the ingredients as they are and provide better end products.

Newer alternatives

Shraddha Bhansali, co-founder and COO of Evo Foods, spoke on India being an innovation-based market for plant-based foods as of now. So, while they are trying to develop products for the market, they also understand they are building for the future, she said.

Jasmine Bharucha, Founder of Katharos Foods, said extensive research is being conducted throughout the world to create plant-based casein to manufacture plant-based cheese equivalent to animal-based cheese.

Chandani Panvanda, Business Development Manager at Symrise, shared the technical expertise.