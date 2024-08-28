Marine fishery experts have suggested offering incentives to encourage fishermen to adopt sustainable fishing practices and ensuring traceability in the sector. According to them, this is essential for maintaining sustainability and India’s attempt to secure international certification for its fishery.

They were speaking at a consultative meeting held in Kochi to review the progress of the ongoing fishery improvement project aimed at achieving the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for deep sea shrimps, coastal shrimps and cephalopods from India.

Sunil Mohamed, Chair of the Sustainable Seafood Network of India, stressed the need for a robust system that tracks the origin of seafood from the catch to the buyer.

“Traceability is a critical factor in ensuring the sustainability of marine fisheries and gaining international recognition. By incentivizing fishermen to adopt traceable practices, India can enhance its reputation as a responsible seafood producer and secure access to lucrative markets,” he added.

The fishery improvement project (FIP) for 10 prioritised species was initiated in 2019 in a collaborative effort to address sustainability issues within the Indian seafood industry and ensure that fishing practices align with environmental and social standards.

The meeting was jointly organised by the World Wildlife Fund -India (WWF) and Seafood Exporters Association of India.

Enhancing value

George Ninan, Director of CIFT said that certification plays significant role in enhancing the value of seafood exported from India. By demonstrating commitment to sustainable practices, Indian fisheries can attract premium markets and improve the livelihoods of fishermen, he said.

“As India strives to maintain a thriving marine fisheries sector, the implementation of these recommendations is crucial. By adopting stricter regulations, promoting traceability, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the country can ensure that its marine resources are managed sustainably for generations to come”, he added.

During the meeting, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) said use of square mesh codends on fishing nets would help reduce by-catch and improve selectivity.

This design change will significantly reduce the accidental catch of juvenile fish. Adopting square mesh codends can lead to fuel savings of 2 to 3 litres per 12-hour operation, contributing to environmental sustainability”, said V R Madhu, Principal Scientist at CIFT.

Laxmi Pillai of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute presented the stock status of the 10 prioritised species.

The meeting also underscored the need to raise awareness about the benefits of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification among fishermen. By understanding the advantages of certification, fishermen can contribute to the long-term health of marine ecosystems and conservation of resources.

The meeting was attended by Kerala state Fisheries Department officials, marine scientists, seafood exporters and representatives from various agencies involved in the fishery improvement project. The meeting also emphasized the importance of open communication among all stakeholders to address concerns and build trust. Regular consultations and dialogue can help create a more harmonious and sustainable fishing environment, it observed.