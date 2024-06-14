Export demand continued to boost orthodox tea prices at Kochi auctions, which witnessed 97 per cent sales of the offerings of 2,16,744 kg.

Traders attributed the rise in prices to active participation of exporters coupled with lower arrivals. However, the market is expected to receive more teas in the coming days with production reviving in the high ranges after receiving good rains.

The average price realiszation in sale 24 was up by ₹4 per kg in orthodox grades at ₹183. The market for lower-end teas and whole leaf was firm to dearer. Exporters to CIS and Middle East countries are active.

Strong demand for CTC dust

CTC leaf market witnessed a good demand with a sales percentage of 97 out of the offered quantity of 27,000 kg. Brokens and Fannings was dearer following quality with Kerala and upcountry buyers extending fair support.

CTC dust also witnessed a strong demand with medium and plainer teas becoming dearer. However, prices of good liquoring teas was lower by ₹1-2 especially high-priced teas. The quantity offered was 6,14,358 kg with a sales percentage of 94. Blenders together absorbed 57 per cent of the total CTC quantity sold, while exporters confined to bottom of the market and covered nominal quantity.

The sales percentage in orthodox dust was 100 out of the offered quantity of 6,500 kg and the market was higher by ₹3-5 with active participation from exporters and upcountry buyers.