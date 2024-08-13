Better activity from exporters and domestic buyers has lifted CTC leaf prices by ₹2-3 a kg in Coonoor Tea auctions.

According to traders, generally, a good demand was noticed in overall CTC sales in sale 32 and arrivals started maintaining. The offered quantity in leaf category was 18,12,810 kg with a sales percentage of 92, while dust offering was 4,53,375 kg, witnessing 97 per cent sales.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the high-priced and better liquoring sorts were lower and occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2-3 and more at times in line with quality. The mediums sorts had very good demand and sold dearer by ₹4-5.

Orthodox leaf dearer

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹3-4. The primary brokens were lower by ₹1-2 with some withdrawals.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts had fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹2-3. The better medium sorts were also had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹3-4. The mediums sorts had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹2-3.

The primary orthodox dust grades had good demand and sold dearer by ₹4-5 and more at times. The secondaries and finer dusts were also had fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹2-3.