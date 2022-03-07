hamburger

Export of APEDA’s agri products grows 23 per cent in Apr-Jan

BL New Delhi Bureau | March 7 | Updated on: Mar 07, 2022

APEDA-promoted products have nearly 50 per cent share in the country’s overall agricultural export of $41.25 billion

Exports of major agriculture and processed products, broadly divided under 27 categories by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), have jumped 23.4 per cent to $19.7 billion during April-January of 2021-22 from $15.97 billion in the year-ago period, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The APEDA-promoted products have nearly 50 per cent share in the country’s overall agricultural export of $41.25 billion (in 2020-21), whereas marine products came second with 14 per cent share, followed by spices with 10 per cent share.

A maiden export policy for the farm sector was announced in 2018 with the target to double the agricultural exports to $60 billion by 2022-23.

“We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for boosting exports by focusing on clusters in collaboration with state governments while taking into consideration the objective of Agriculture Export Policy, 2018,” said M Angamuthu, chairman of APEDA.

The Commerce Ministry has set a target of $23.71 billion for APEDA during 2021-22.

Chart-toppers

Export of rice was at top position with $7.7 billion (up 13 per cent) during the 11 months of this fiscal for which data have been released. Wheat shipments increased to $1.74 billion (up 387 per cent). Other cereals including maize registered a growth of 66 per cent to $869 million.

Meat, dairy and poultry products exports grew to $3.40 billion (over 13 per cent) and that of fresh fruits and vegetables were up 16 per cent to $1.20 billion. Shipments of processed fruits and vegetables were up by 11 per cent at $1.27 billion.

The Ministry also said that exports of cereal preparations and other processed food items grew by 14 per cent to $2.96 billion and that of cashew exports by 11 per cent to $383 million.

Published on March 07, 2022
seafood
wheat (commodity)
rice (commodity)
exports
dairy (industry)

