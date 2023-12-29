Kerala-based Kings Infra Ventures, a leading seafood exporting firm, is expanding its presence in the domestic market by launching QSR (quick service restaurant) outlets for seafood delicacies.

The first outlet will be opened in Kochi in January 2024 under the brand name Kings Bento with ready-to-serve seafood options, Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director, said. The company plans to open 100 outlets in Kerala which would be both in own and franchise models, he said adding that another 200 outlets will be opened in Karnataka with the support of its State’s Fisheries Development Corporation.

These outlets will also market Kings Frigo, the company’s ready-to-cook products of high quality premium seafood products.

Besides, the company has already ventured into the Chinese retail markets under the brand name Kings Rishifu and is targeting ₹100 crore business in the first year of operations, he said.

A team from Kings Infra has recently conducted a successful visit to Shanghai, Zhanjiang as part of the product and market development activities and to get feedback on the trial containers shipped under the brand name Kings Rishifu, he said.

Kings Bento brings the convenience of “heat and eat” seafood delicacies to the domestic market. The recipes are developed in association with the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology. The launching of the product aligns with the company’s vision of offering gourmet, hassle free dining experience to customers.

To meet the upcoming expansion and marketing plans, Kings Infra is issuing preferential allotment of equity shares of ₹17 crore and also secured a working capital of up to ₹40 crore from Punjab National Bank, he added.