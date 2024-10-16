FarmERP, a provider of digital ERP solutions for agribusinesses, has said it is bringing its digital platform powered by latest AI and ML based offerings – FarmGyan – to Middle Eastern agribusinesses.

A media statement said these technology solutions are specifically designed to tackle the region’s unique agricultural challenges, representing a significant advancement in boosting crop health and increasing yields for local agribusinesses and to mitigate climate challenges. FarmERP will be showcasing these technologies at the 41st Saudi Agriculture Exhibition.

Recognising the critical pain points faced by agribusinesses in Middle East, FarmERP has implemented substantial improvements within its ‘Climate Smart Advisory’ feature of the FarmGyan platform. These developments focus on optimizing crop management practices, promoting sustainable operations, and integrating advanced carbon reporting systems tailored to the specific needs of the region, it said.

The enhanced technology is engineered to ensure the optimal use of vital resources such as water, chemicals, fertilizers and labour while improving food safety and traceability.

Pivotal for digital transformation

Quoting Santosh Shinde, Co-Founder and CTO of FarmERP, the statement said: “Our commitment to advancing the Middle Eastern agricultural sector drives us to continuously innovate our solutions. These major developments are pivotal for boosting digital transformation of agribusinesses in the region. We are dedicated to helping agribusinesses overcome their challenges and remain focused on enhancing productivity, predictability, and profitability for sustainable growth.”

With expertise in the region’s weather patterns, FarmERP has been a leading provider of technology solutions to some of the largest agricultural and food supply chain companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, it added.