India’s import and production of chemical fertilizers dropped in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal, which is also the key period when farmers buy the crop nutrients for the kharif season, even as sales have increased.

But, thanks to a robust carryover stock, there was no shortage. However, proper planning and meticulous execution may be required to avert any shortage during Rabi season, experts said.

According to latest official data, overall consumption of key fertilizers – urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP) and complex – increased 5.2 per cent to 107.48 lakh tonnes (lt) during April-June from 102.12 lt a year ago. This year’s demand was estimated at 145.13 lt for the first quarter. But, sales of DAP dropped 11.7 per cent to 19.33 lt from 21.9 lt.

Sales of urea were 1 per cent higher at 62.33 lt , while those of MOP rose 37.4 per cent to 3.12 lt and complex increased by 40.8 per cent to 22.7 lt from 16.12 lt year-ago. Complex fertilizer is a combination of nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P), potash (K) and sulphur (S) nutrients.

Shift towards non-chemicals

On the other hand, import of overall fertilizers dropped 32 per cent to 33.15 lt during April-June , in which DAP import slipped 46.5 per cent at 11.18 lt and that of MOP by 25 per cent to 5.94 lt and complex also fell 25 per cent to 6.43 lt Even, urea import, which is completely governed by the government, dropped to 9.6 lt from 11.41 lt.

“It is a good sign that both production and imports have declined as it also indicates the shifting towards non-chemical farming as well as more use of nano liquid urea. However, independent study should be made by ICAR on the impact of lower use of chemical fertilizers on crop yield,” said SK Singh, an agriculture scientist.

The data also showed that fertilizers’ production dropped to 115.33 lt from 125.3 lt, lower by 8 per cent. Urea production dipped 11 per cent to 65.63 lt; DAP output declined 15.4 per cent to 10 lt from 11.82 lt and SSP by 5 per cent to 13.09 lt from 13.74 lt. Only complex production reported higher by 3 per cent to 25.17 lt from 24.43 lt.

Planning for rabi

Singh said that when rainfall is good, the demand for fertilizers also improve and this year’s distribution is also good along with quantity of precipitation. “The government needs to plan in advance as the current spell of rain this month and a positive outlook for September suggest that the moisture level will be good to go for an early sowing of rabi crops. Fertilizer availability in October-November will be a key factor to push the sowing activities,” he said.

The pan India rainfall stands at 7 per cent above its long period average during June 1- August 27, IMD data show. Only 8 States having 15 per cent of geographical area are deficient, so far whereas all other areas have received normal or excess rainfall. Tamil Nadu and western Rajasthan have received more than “excess” rainfall (60 per cent or more surplus), data show.