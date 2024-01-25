Agritech firm Fertis India Pvt Ltd, specialising in crop nutrients and innovative agri-solutions, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Kerry Indev, an integrated logistics service provider in India. This collaboration aims to reshape the agricultural landscape by leveraging technology and logistics for the benefit of farmers and the entire agri-food eco system.

By combining Fertis’ expertise in agri-tech solutions, with Kerry Indev’s robust logistics and supply chain services, the collaboration aims to create synergies that benefit farmers, stakeholders, and the entire agri value chain.

The collaboration will focus on research and developing offerings that encompass full truck load, less than truck load, last-mile delivery, warehousing, cold storage, agri rural logistics, and freight forwarding services for food production, food processing and food services verticals.

The partnership invites stakeholders to join in the journey of electrifying innovation in the agri-tech domain, fostering knowledge-sharing, technology integration, and service collaboration for the betterment of the agriculture industry.

Fertis has been focussed on research, development, and commercialisation of novel crop nutrients, endophytes, protectants, and supplements. The company holds numerous global patents and has made significant strides in technological innovations across various segments of the food and agri value chain. Fertis’ subsidiaries include Farmgate Technologies, Nebulaa Innovations, viation Sciences, and the Alternative Food Ingredients Division, each contributing to the company’s holistic approach to agricultural advancements.

Fertis’ most comprehensive agri Marketplace, designed to address the needs of the entire agricultural ecosystem, provides a dynamic marketplace fostering seamless interactions among stakeholders. Fertis is also strategic partner with eNAM – world’s largest Agri marketing platform.

Kerry Indev, established in 1984 and headquartered in Chennai, stands as one of India’s leading integrated logistics service providers. With a comprehensive range of services, including International Freight Forwarding, Project Logistics, Customs Brokerage, and Contract Logistics, Kerry Indev has a pan-India presence with 24+ locations and a strong financial background.