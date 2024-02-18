The Tirupur based Global Coconut Farmers Producer Company Ltd has made its entry into the overseas market with its ready-to-drink Neera, shipping the first consignment from Cochin Port to the US market.

The shipment was flagged off at the premises of CFSM IV Logistics Pvt Ltd, Vallarppadam by K. B. Hebbar, Director, CPCRI and Vice Chairman, Coconut Development Board.

Hebbar congratulated Global CPC for its initiative and said this is the result of the efforts of 1,200 member farmers of the company, an FPO with the primary objective of enhancing the livelihoods of its member.

Balasubramanian, Director, Global CPC, said Regent North America LLC is the importer of the product and the company would work towards sending one container every month. The company is producing 1,000 litres of Neera per day and the product is being sold in around 600 outlets in Tamil Nadu, of which 200 outlets are organic stores. The product is also available on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

Thenneera, a natural drink collected from coconut inflorescence, is a unique beverage that is delicious and nutritious. This first-of-its-kind drink is packed without preservatives and has a shelf life of 12 months. QRS Marketing Pvt Ltd is the distributor of the product in Kerala.