Key positions in the fisheries sector should be realigned to ensure individuals with degree in fisheries fill them, Himanshu Pathak, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director-General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has said.

Highlighting the rising significance of fisheries sector in the country in recent years, he said many critical roles in the fisheries sector are held by individuals without fisheries degrees or individuals with minimal qualifications or training in fisheries. “This should change gradually, with key positions being filled by fisheries graduates,” he said, adding that a sudden transformation might not be possible.

Pathak was addressing students and researchers during an interactive session at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos).

Open to suggestions

Expressing optimism on the future of fisheries education in the country, he said ICAR is open to considering new suggestions and recommendations from experts.

Responding to students’ concerns, Pathak assured that the recent requirement of a Ph.D. for appearing in the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) examination would be withdrawn. Starting from next year, a master’s degree will be the basic qualification. He also said that ICAR will formally request UPSC to allow fisheries graduates to apply for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination and to include fisheries science as a subject in civil service exams.

T Pradeepkumar, Vice-Chancellor, Kufos, presided over the session.

