Five-day training in rubber cultivation at Kottayam

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on December 23, 2019 Published on December 23, 2019

The Rubber Board organises a five-day training in rubber cultivation at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam from January 6 to 10, 2020.

The course content includes modern planting materials, planting techniques, manuring, pest and disease control, tapping and latex processing. For details, contact on phone: 0481-2353127/ 2351313. Email : training@rubberboard.org.in

