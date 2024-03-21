FMC India, an agricultural sciences company and arm of US-based FMC Corporation, has launched a precision agriculture platform Arc farm intelligence in India.

A media statement said the new offering is aimed at encouraging smarter agricultural practices for farmers, advisers, and channel partners.

By combining real-time data and predictive modelling, Arc farm intelligence assists farmers in monitoring field conditions and pest pressure. Farmers can then ensure precise application of the recommended crop care products to optimise yield and achieve higher returns on investment.

Quoting Ravi Annavarapu, President of FMC India and South-West Asia, the statement said: “Farmers encounter numerous challenges in the field on a daily basis while navigating today’s complex and evolving agricultural landscape. Arc farm intelligence, a one-stop solution for farmers, will support them in making informed decisions based on real-time field insights for more effective and efficient crop care, thus providing them with enhanced precision, productivity and profitability. We are confident that farmers will gain a significant advantage and stay ahead with these technology-driven services.”

Available in 6 languages

The platform, available through a new app, will not only provide in-depth insights into FMC’s leading product portfolio, but also enable farmers to participate in several digital initiatives and contests throughout the year to win attractive rewards, it said. The multi-lingual app is available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi.

The Arc farm intelligence app will also provide farmers easy access to FMC India’s boom spray service. Available at their fingertips, farmers can easily schedule a spray and pay using an integrated payment gateway on the app. Farmers can better plan their spray calendar with 10 days’ advance weather forecast and make informed crop-care decisions. Additionally, farmers across India can access doorstep delivery of FMC’s products via the app, as it is directly linked to FMC’s brand store on Amazon, it said.