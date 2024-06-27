FMC India, an agricultural sciences company, has launched two new products — VELZO and COSUIT fungicides — designed to protect fruits and vegetable crops from destructive fungi diseases right from the beginning of the crop cycle.

A media statement said that VELZO and COSUIT fungicides mark a significant advancement in FMC India’s mission to provide farmers innovative solutions that increase the productivity and resilience of their land. These specialised products are tailored to assist Indian fruit and vegetable farmers to effectively manage crop diseases, prevent yield losses and preserve desired quality.

VELZO fungicide offers dual-mode, multisite action against fungal pathogens. This fungicide is expected to help farmers achieve higher yields and obtain the best prices for their high-quality produce, it said.

Specialised solution

COSUIT fungicide caters to commercial crops such as grapes, paddy, tomato, chilli, and tea. It is a specialised solution for effective protection against fungal diseases. COSUIT fungicide is an advanced formulation that releases higher bio-available copper, offering strong contact action for broad-spectrum and quick disease control. COSUIT fungicide delivers better and longer duration control of fungal diseases and plays an important role in disease resistance management, it said.

Quoting Ravi Annavarapu, FMC India President, the statement said, “At FMC India, we are committed to revolutionising agriculture by addressing growers’ challenges through advanced solutions. Our innovations, VELZO and COSUIT fungicides, exemplify that commitment — both products are superior formulations that offer broad-spectrum disease control. FMC India continues to innovate and excel, providing farmers with tools that enhance their productivity and contribute to a more balanced agricultural ecosystem. We are confident that VELZO and COSUIT fungicides will redefine crop solutions within India’s agricultural landscape.”

