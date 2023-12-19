FarMart, a start-up that connects farming communities to food businesses, said it is ranked among the top five fastest growing tech companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023 index.

A media statement said FarMart’s achievement is a testament to its commitment to innovation, resilience and delivery of unparalleled value within the swiftly evolving technological landscape.

Alekh Sanghera, Co-founder and CEO of FarMart, said: “Ranking top 5 in the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India, for two consecutive years is a testament to our relentless pursuit of pioneering innovation within the food-tech domain. This recognition mirrors the dedication and innovative solutions our exceptional team has contributed to building a robust food economy. This accolade inspires us to persist in pushing technological boundaries, delivering impactful solutions, and shaping a progressive future in an age-old industry.”

Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said the ranking is a testament of the company’s commitment to technology. With its work in agri and food tech, FarMart has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment, Vaish said.