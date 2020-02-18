Forest Products Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:25 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Shahpura(UP)12.50-30.5661.003603507.46
Published on February 18, 2020
forestry and timber