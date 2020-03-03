Forest Products Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:12 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Chintamani(Kar)2.00-81.8236.0070002900180.00
Wood
Rura(UP)31.50-3.08947.40315315-37.00
Published on March 03, 2020
