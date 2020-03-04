Forest Products Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Rura(UP)35.5012.71018.40315315-37.00
Gangoh(UP)6.60-18.52171.404454553.49
Published on March 04, 2020
