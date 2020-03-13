Forest Products Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Viswan(UP)18.00-961080.0030025020.00
Published on March 13, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber